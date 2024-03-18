Rock The Country announces Rome schedule, giveaway to hang with Kid Rock

article

The Rock The Country Tour, featuring Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Koe Wetzel, Travis Tritt, Big & Rich, Lee Brice and many more, is making its third stop May 10 and 11 at Kingston Downs in Rome.

Rock The Country is gearing up to make every stop of its tour an unforgettable experience with exciting theme days. Day one is "Party in the USA" themed, inviting attendees to showcase their patriotic pride by dressing in the classic colors of red, white, and blue.



The second day of the festival will be dedicated to the rustic charm of "Duck Calls and Overalls." Attendees are encouraged to wear their finest camo, vibrant orange, and overalls, whether they're seasoned hunters or lovers of country fashion.

There are a variety of ticket options to choose from, including general admission tickets, VIP/Elevated Reserve Seating, and RV/Car camping packages.

There is also an exclusive social media giveaway, providing ticket holders the chance to have a beer with Kid Rock. To enter, simply purchase a festival ticket by midnight on March 18. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket has automatically been entered into the giveaway. Visit Rock the Country’s Instagram for more details on how to participate and increase chances of winning. Winners will be announced on March 19.

For more information about Rock The Country, including the full lineup and ticket details, visit www.rockthecountry.com.

Rock The Country 2024 Rome Schedule:

May 10

12 p.m. Parking opens

3 p.m. Doors open

*Dee Jay Silver between all sets

4 p.m. Gavin Adcock

5:30 p.m. Big & Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson

7:30 p.m. Travis Tritt

9:30 p.m. Kid Rock

May 11

12 p.m. Parking opens

3 p.m. Doors open

*Dee Jay Silver between all sets

4 p.m. Treaty Oak Revival

5 p.m. Colt Ford

6 p.m. Lee Brice

7:45 p.m. Koe Wetzel

9:30 p.m. Jason Aldean