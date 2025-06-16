DeKalb County CEO initiates comprehensive review of police actions at anti-ICE protest

The Brief DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has committed to a comprehensive review of the police response to an anti-ICE protest, emphasizing the protection of lawful protest rights. The protest near Interstate 285 was initially peaceful, but police used tear gas when the crowd moved towards the interstate, declaring it an "unlawful assembly." The review will include police reports, arrest records, body-worn camera footage, and aerial drone video to ensure adherence to policies, with findings to be released in the future.



DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has vowed to launch a full review of the police department’s response to an anti-ICE protest along Chamblee Tucker Road on Saturday.

The backstory:

By multiple accounts, the demonstration near Interstate 285 was peaceful to start, with people waving flags and chanting along the road.

The police mostly stayed out of the way until the crowd swelled beyond the sidewalk.

However, the DeKalb County Police Department said that at that time, the crowd had started to head towards the interstate highway, forcing them to use tear gas to turn them back.

DeKalb County police deploy tear gas as an anti-ICE protest was declared "unlawful" along Chamblee Tucker Road in Doraville on June 14, 2025.

DeKalb County police say the demonstrators ignored repeated orders to stay on the sidewalk, prompting officers—many in riot gear from both DeKalb County Police and the Georgia State Patrol—to respond with crowd control measures.

The confrontation began with a flash bang before officers deployed tear gas into the crowd to force protesters off the roadway.

Police declared the gathering an "unlawful assembly" and repeated their dispersal orders.

Dozens of people were arrested in the multi-agency response.

Police wearing riot gear at a protest in Doraville.

What we know:

On Monday, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson announced she has "reaffirmed her commitment to protecting the right to lawful protest while announcing a comprehensive review of law enforcement actions taken during the demonstrations."

She said she will have the county review police reports, arrest records, body-worn camera footage, and aerial drone video to ensure all policies were followed.

In addition to the DeKalb County Police Department, the cities of Doraville and Chamblee, as well as the Georgia State Patrol, were at the scene.

The CEO noted that this was one of three separate protests in the county on Saturday. She said the other two were more cooperative and did not result in arrests.

What they're saying:

"We will always uphold the right to peacefully protest in DeKalb County," said CEO Cochran-Johnson. "At the same time, we have a responsibility to protect the safety of our residents, our officers, and the broader community. I stand firmly by my earlier message—and want the public to know that we are conducting a full and transparent review of all law enforcement actions taken."

The CEO said this is being done out of an abundance of caution to promote transparency and accountability.

Protesters gather by the hundreds in Doraville.

State Fire and Insurance Commissioner John King who is Doraville's Former Police Chief said it was important for law enforcement to keep the roadways clear.

"When you have a large crowd when you don't know what their motivations are and they make a decision to go and block the roadway imagine people going to a hospital...but if somebody emergency traffic all those things we cannot allow people to run mahem that is not protected speech," King explained.

The other side:

"We have a right to take the streets the people can take the streets," Miles Wetherington said.

Wetherington was also arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.

"I had my hands up and I was just asking calmly if we could take our sound machine our sound equipment and leave...the leading officer withing this militarized group pointed me out and the other individual who was going to help me bring the sound and they said arrest them," he said.

"From what I saw just in the jail with us it was about 20 individuals that were arrested. All of them were either peaceful protesters or just bystanders who were going to the local businesses there," he added.

Attorneys for journalist Mario Guevara say he was here on a work authorization and is trying to get a green card but remains in the DeKalb County Jail on an ICE hold despite being granted a signature bond following his arrest on Saturday.

"It seemed like he was doing exactly what he usually does when he's on the scene," Giobanni Diaz, Attorney for Mario Guevara said.

"He's been renewing his work authorization. He's a law abiding member of the community," he added.

What's next:

A full review is expected to be released in the future.