Marine vet, single father surprised by Warrick Dunn at new home

The Brief Marine Corps veteran and single father Nickolas received keys to a new home in Walton County through Habitat for Humanity and Warrick Dunn Charities. He was surprised with a $5,000 down payment check and $10,000 in furniture from Aaron’s. Nickolas says he's most excited about the generational wealth the home will create for his family.



A Walton County Marine Corps veteran and single father is celebrating a fresh start in a brand-new home, thanks to the combined efforts of Habitat for Humanity and former NFL star Warrick Dunn’s charity.

What we know:

Nickolas, a 30-year Marine veteran, was handed the keys to his new home earlier today, a space he’ll now share with his daughter. The surprise didn’t stop there — he also received a $5,000 down payment assistance check and $10,000 worth of furniture, donated by Aaron’s.

The gesture left Nickolas speechless.

What they're saying:

He later shared that what excites him most is the long-term impact the home will have on his family’s future. "I’m most excited about the generational wealth this will create for my family," he said.

The gift is part of Warrick Dunn Charities' ongoing mission to support single parents and military veterans through homeownership opportunities and financial empowerment.

Dig deeper:

Warrick Dunn's nonprofit identifies single parents across the country and helps them achieve their goal of first-time homeownership as part of its "Home for the Holidays" program. The new homeowners must meet certain requirements established by Habitat for Humanity and are usually required to invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called sweat equity, into building their homes. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold at cost with a very low down payment.