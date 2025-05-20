Lawmakers clash over care of pregnant, brain-dead Georgia woman

The Brief Adriana Smith, a pregnant nurse declared brain dead in February, remains on life support at Emory University Hospital, with her family claiming Georgia’s heartbeat law prevents them from making medical decisions. Democratic lawmakers are urging Gov. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr to clarify the law’s interpretation, while Republican lawmakers defend the hospital’s decision to preserve the unborn child’s life. Attorney General Carr’s office stated that Georgia’s LIFE Act does not require doctors to keep brain-dead women on life support, contradicting the hospital's legal stance.



A tragic medical case involving a brain-dead pregnant woman is reigniting political and legal debate over Georgia’s abortion law, with the family of 30-year-old Adriana Smith claiming they are unable to make decisions about her care due to the state’s LIFE Act—commonly known as the "heartbeat law."

What we know:

Smith, a nurse and expectant mother, was declared brain-dead on Feb. 19 after suffering a catastrophic medical emergency. She has remained on life support at Emory University Hospital ever since.

Her family says Georgia law has stripped them of the ability to decide what happens next. In a statement posted on a GoFundMe page, Smith’s mother wrote, "Due to expecting her unborn child, she will be kept on life support due to the heartbeat law in Georgia, but saddened to know we had no say so regarding her lifeless body and unborn child."

The LIFE Act, passed in 2019, prohibits most abortions once cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks. While the law was not intended to address end-of-life care for pregnant women, Adriana Smith’s case has revealed gaps in interpretation that are now drawing attention from both sides of the political aisle.

What they're saying:

Democratic State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes (D-Duluth) expressed outrage that the decision was not left to Smith's family. On Tuesday, she sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp requesting clarification and urging him to have the state Attorney General issue a formal legal opinion.

"I'm going to ask him to ask his attorney general to put together a legal opinion on the abortion ban law. We are asking to make sure there is no gray area," Sen. Parkes said.

The other side:

Republican State Sen. Ed Setzler (R-Acworth), who sponsored the LIFE Act, defended the law and emphasized that the case is about healthcare and preserving life—not abortion rights.

"I think those that are trying to capitalize on this politically are trying to make it an issue of an abortion question when this is really an issue of healthcare and humanity of two separate distinct patients," Setzler said.

He added that the physicians at Emory acted appropriately in prioritizing both the mother and unborn child.

"Our heart goes out to Ms. Smith's family and I am just thankful for the physicians that even though there are some challenging decisions for the family to make I'm hopeful there is a living human life that can be saved from this and I think there are millions of Georgians who feel that way," Sen. Setzler said.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office also issued a statement, clarifying that the LIFE Act does not require doctors to maintain life support in cases of brain death. "Removing life support is not an action with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy," the statement read.

What's next:

At this time, Smith's family has denied all requests for an interview from FOX 5 Atlanta.

Smith’s case remains a deeply emotional flashpoint in Georgia’s ongoing struggle over reproductive rights, end-of-life care, and legal interpretation of the state’s abortion restrictions.