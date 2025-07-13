MLB All-Star weekend: Make-A-Wish recipients get special experience

The Brief The premier access is part of a wish through Make-A-Wish, and it started Sunday with a major surprise. The kids, including two Braves fans, were surprised by baseball-greats and Hall-of-Famers Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones. Families will have access to all the events, including the MLB Draft, Home Run Derby, batting practice, celebrity meet-and-greets and the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.



Five kids with critical illnesses are getting the red-carpet rolled out for them at the MLB All-Star Game.

What we know:

The premier access is part of a wish through Make-A-Wish, and it started Sunday with a major surprise.

The kids, including two Braves fans, were surprised by baseball-greats and Hall-of-Famers Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones. The pair signed baseballs and posed for pictures with the wish recipients and their families.

Each kid also received $250 from Fanatics to spend in the MLB shop.

What they're saying:

"It's heartbreaking, but to see the looks on these kids' faces, how they light up when we walk around the corner, it warms your heart," said Chipper Jones. "Any chance we can get to make life a little better, we're going to take the opportunity to do it."

"I mean it was amazing and they were so nice. I wasn’t expecting it to be honest," said Trip Mullis who has congenital heart disease.

What's next:

Families will have access to all the events, including the MLB Draft, Home Run Derby, batting practice, celebrity meet-and-greets, and the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.