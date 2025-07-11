MLB All-Star game: Economic impact expected to reach $100M

The Brief The MLB All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta are expected to draw 60,000-70,000 visitors, generating significant economic impact, with estimates of at least $50 million for metro Atlanta and potentially $100 million statewide. Events include the HBCU Swingman Classic at Truist Park and the All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria, featuring family-friendly activities and MLB player meet-and-greets, along with the Budweiser Clydesdales parade in Smyrna. Local businesses, especially hotels, are experiencing a surge in activity, with reservations made nearly two years in advance, highlighting the substantial boost to the local economy.



The 95th Major League Baseball All-Star Game is days away, but festivities are already in full swing across metro Atlanta, drawing tens of thousands of visitors and generating millions in anticipated economic impact for Cobb County and beyond.

The week-long celebration began Friday with the HBCU Swingman Classic at Truist Park, where excited fans packed the stands for a showcase of top talent from historically Black colleges and universities.

FIND OUT EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MLB ALL-STAR GAME

MLB All-Star weekend kicks off

What they're saying:

"The festivities, the culture of the HBCU Classic… it's an amazing and exciting experience," said James "Red" Harris, who traveled from Dallas, Texas.

Beyond the ballpark, All-Star events have spread throughout the region. The All-Star Village at the Cobb Galleria is bustling with family-friendly activities, contests, and meet-and-greets with MLB players. In nearby Smyrna, fans lined the streets of Market Village to watch the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales parade through the downtown area.

"I’ve watched them in all the Super Bowls, and seeing them in person is just memorable," said Pam Shaw, a local attendee.

PHOTOS: Clydesdales arrived ahead of MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta

Economic impact on metro Atlanta

By the numbers:

Cobb County tourism officials say they’re expecting between 60,000 and 70,000 people to attend All-Star events throughout the week—a number that’s providing a substantial lift for local hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

"We’re on the world stage, and to be able to welcome the world here is a fantastic opportunity," said Holly Quinlan, president of Cobb Travel and Tourism. "We know that the restaurants, the hotels, the businesses—everybody is going to see an incredible influx and impact."

According to preliminary estimates, the All-Star Game and surrounding events are expected to generate at least $50 million in economic activity for metro Atlanta. Statewide, officials believe the number could approach or surpass $100 million, comparable to what Georgia was projected to lose when the 2021 All-Star Game was relocated.

Big picture view:

Similar events in past host cities have yielded wide-ranging impacts. In 2013, New York City reported an economic benefit of $185 million, while Kansas City saw approximately $60 million in 2012. Independent studies, however, have challenged the scale of these figures, suggesting that actual visitor spending may be closer to $4 million to $10 million.

Local perspective:

Still, business owners in Cobb County are feeling the benefits firsthand. Some hotels began accepting reservations nearly two years ago, once it was announced that Truist Park would host the game.

"As soon as it was announced, the hotels filled up," said Eric Gray with the Courtyard Vinings hotel. "We’re so excited it’s finally here."

What's next:

This marks the third time Atlanta has hosted the MLB All-Star Game. The city previously held the event in 1972 and again in 2000 at Turner Field. This year’s game will be held Tuesday night at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

"We're just happy that it’s here," Quinlan said. "And we’re going to celebrate with America and the rest of the world."