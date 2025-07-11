Photos: Clydesdales arrived ahead of MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta

Image 1 of 29 ▼ The Budweiser's Clydesdale paraded through Smyrna to deliver beer at the Smyrna Market Village ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 11, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Budweiser's Clydesdale horses paraded through Smyrna Market Village, delivering brewery-fresh Budweiser as part of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game festivities in metro Atlanta. Budweiser, an official MLB beer sponsor, is hosting several events during All-Star week, including a presence at the Capital One All-Star Village where fans can meet the Clydesdales and win prizes. Budweiser is running a social media promotion called Hit the Buds, offering fans a chance to win a season's worth of beer for each home run that hits Budweiser signage in-stadium.



With the 2025 MLB All-Star Game festivities in full swing around metro Atlanta, Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdale horses trotted into historic downtown Smyrna on Friday afternoon, delivering beer the old-fashioned way.

What we know:

The eight-horse team, pulling a traditional red beer wagon, paraded through Smyrna Market Village delighting onlookers and making deliveries of brewery-fresh Budweiser from the company’s facility in Cartersville.

The visit to Smyrna is part of a broader celebration that includes events like the HBCU Swingman Classic, Home Run Derby, and more throughout All-Star week.

What they're saying:

As an official beer sponsor of Major League Baseball, Budweiser is participating in All-Star week with several events across the metro area. In a nod to baseball tradition and Americana, the company highlighted its decades-long association with the sport.

"This event was just one of the many ways Budweiser is proudly continuing its tradition of celebrating America’s favorite pastime," the company said.

Fans of all ages gathered near the city center to see the towering draft horses up close — some for the first time outside of television commercials.

"Everybody sees them on the commercials, but nobody truly realizes how big they are," said a Budweiser team member. "Seeing the wonder in everybody’s eyes when they truly see how wonderful and massive these horses really are — that’s the best part."

The horses, which weigh around 2,000 pounds each and consume up to 40 pounds of food per day, are on the road about 300 days a year, representing the Budweiser brand and its longstanding connection to baseball. They’ll be stationed at the All-Star Village just outside the Cobb Galleria Centre through the week.

"This is awesome — an American icon here in the great city of Smyrna," said Smyrna City Councilman Travis Lindley. "We couldn’t be happier. Look at this crowd. It’s a wonderful day."

Local residents, including families with young children, came from around the block to witness the Clydesdales in person.

"We live right around the corner," said Matt Kozub. "To see the Budweiser Clydesdale horses right next to our house is really cool."

For many, it was a rare opportunity to see the horses up close. "They were much bigger than what I actually thought they were," said Lisa Kessa.

Visitors took photos and shared in the excitement as they reflected on the horses' cultural significance and the buildup to Tuesday's big game.

"This is my son, my mom, and my best friend from college — we’ve known each other almost 20 years," said Levon, another attendee. "To see these huge horses in real life… it’s amazing."

Smyrna officials say the Clydesdales event marked a centerpiece of the city’s All-Star Weekend celebrations. "We’ve got a full schedule this weekend, including a big concert," Lindley said. "But this was the mainstay. From the jungle city to Main Street America — we couldn’t be happier to have them here."

What's next:

Fans attending the Capital One All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria Centre from July 12–15 can visit the Budweiser zone to win prizes, enjoy a cold Bud, and meet the Clydesdales at their stables outside the convention center.

What you can do:

For fans 21 and over watching from home, Budweiser is offering a social media promotion called Hit the Buds—each home run that strikes Budweiser signage in-stadium will give viewers a chance to win a season’s worth of beer.

Big picture view:

The Budweiser Clydesdales, who have been a staple of Anheuser-Busch marketing for more than 80 years, first gained national fame in a 1975 Super Bowl commercial and have since become a symbol of the brand.