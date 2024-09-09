Apalachee High School shooting: Students, staff allowed to retrieve belongings

article

In Brief Students and staff can retrieve belongings from Apalachee High after last week's shooting. Shooter Colt Gray and his father have been arrested, with more charges expected. Apalachee High remains closed, with support services available at Barrow Leisure Center.



Students and staff members are being allowed to return to Apalachee High School to pick up their belongings after last week's mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 4 people and injured 9 others.

The students and staff were evacuated during the incident and then released to their parents or buses home.

According to law enforcement, 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire on students and faculty on Sept. 4. He was arrested within minutes of the shooting and is currently facing 4 counts of felony murder (other charges are expected to be added). His father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, was also arrested after it came to light that he had purchased the gun used in the mass shooting despite reportedly knowing his son was troubled.

Classes at Apalachee High School have been canceled until further notice. Students at other schools in Barrow County are scheduled to return to school on Tuesday.

Barrow County Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff posted the following video on Sunday night.

It is unknown at this time how long Apalachee High School will be closed.

After the mass shooting in November 2021 at Oxford High School in Detroit, Michigan, it was almost 2 months before students returned to class. When they did return, it was not to the building where the shooting occurred. That building remained closed and was demolished on June 14, 2024.

In 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida was completely closed for 2 weeks after 17 students and staff were killed. However, the building where the shooting occurred remained closed with its windows covered and was eventually replaced with a new building.

Columbine High School closed for the rest of the school year after 12 students and 1 teacher died in a mass shooting on April 20, 1999. The school reopened for the new school year, except for the library where most of the people were killed. That was demolished and rebuilt.

After 20 children and 6 adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut were killed on Dec. 14, 2012, the entire school was demolished and rebuilt.

There are many things that must be considered before a school can reopen, including security at the school and emotional support for the returning students and staff.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency has set up a community recovery center for free resources and mental health services at the Barrow Leisure Services Center.