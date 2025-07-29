Youth football team remembers coach murdered in Atlanta

The Brief Aaron Hines was shot and killed last week in a southeast Atlanta townhome. Hines, who led the Georgia Rattlers, was remembered Tuesday evening as more than just a coach. Atlanta Police arrested 36-year-old Tavaris Williams in connection with the murder.



A youth football team in Atlanta mourned the loss of their beloved coach on Tuesday, at a site where the team usually practices.

What we know:

Aaron Hines was shot and killed last week in a southeast Atlanta townhome.

Hines, who led the Georgia Rattlers, was remembered Tuesday evening as more than just a coach.

More than a hundred players -- past and present -- gathered at Washington Park for a balloon release in his honor.

During the vigil, players lit candles, shared memories, and chanted team mantras Hines had instilled in them. Known affectionately as "Coach Ball," Hines was described as a mentor who gave everything he had to his players.

Team members gather to remember Hines on July 29, 2025.

The tragedy left many of the young athletes struggling to process the sudden and violent loss.

During the vigil, players lit candles, shared memories, and chanted team mantras Hines had instilled in them. Known affectionately as "Coach Ball," Hines was described as a mentor who gave everything he had to his players.

Hines was laid to rest on Monday.

What they're saying:

"What he preached for was peace and blessings. So it's like, stop, gun violence and all. That wasn’t supposed to happen for real, for real.

Jalisa Richmond, a team mom, said Hines played a vital role in the lives of many players.

"He was more than just a football coach. He was a lot of these boys’ fathers that they didn't have, including mine," Richmond said.

During the vigil, players lit candles, shared memories, and chanted team mantras Hines had instilled in them.

Known affectionately as "Coach Ball," Hines was described as a mentor who gave everything he had to his players.

"These kids, the man, they... they... they tore up, man," said Coach Walla of the Georgia Rattlers. "Because you don't get too many people like Ball and such as myself, that go all out for these kids."

The vigil was far from somber. Instead, it was loud and proud -- a reflection of Coach Ball’s spirit. The players shouted chants and mantras he often used to inspire them:

"Nothing’s given. Everything’s earned. Hard work pays off."

"We’re going to ball forever for Coach Ball. Long live Ball, man."

"One, two, three, ball for Ball!"

His team said that though they were heartbroken, they planned to honor him the only way they knew how—by giving their all on the football field.

What's next:

Atlanta Police arrested 36-year-old Tavaris Williams in connection with the murder.

Tavaris Williams arrested in connection with two murders that were reported on July 24, 2025. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

He was charged with killing Hines and a second victim the same day. A motive has not been released.