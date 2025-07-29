Expand / Collapse search
Man charged in 2 Atlanta murders after returning to crime scene

Published  July 29, 2025 3:50pm EDT
Tavaris Williams arrested in connection with two murders that were reported on July 24, 2025.  (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA - Police said a man was charged in connection with two different murders on the same day.

What we know:


Atlanta police said officers arrested Travis Williams, 36, on July 25. The department alleges Williams participated in two different murders on July 24.

Police said the first murder was reported in the 1600 block of Memorial Drive SE just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 45-year-old man unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers responded to a second crime scene in the 300 block of Skylar Way SE around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They said they found a 33-year-old male man shot on scene, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect in both cases-- Williams-- returned to the scene on Memorial Drive, according to police, where officers chased him. He was arrested after the chase and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

He is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for both murders. He also faces one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released by police.

Police also have not said what led up to the murders. 

The Source: Information in this article came from multiple releases by Atlanta police. 

