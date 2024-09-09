Victims First: Survivors of U.S. shootings help Apalachee High victims

Fundraisers are pouring into GoFundMe and other platforms to aid victims and survivors of the recent mass shooting at Apalachee High School. Among these efforts, a unique initiative has emerged, organized by survivors of other U.S. mass shootings. This particular fundraiser aims to distribute the money evenly between all survivors and families of those who lost their lives.

The group, Victims First, seeks to provide financial assistance to as many survivors of mass shootings as possible. The organization previously helped victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and is now focused on assisting those impacted by the Apalachee High School incident.

Melissa Holmes, a survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, which remains the deadliest in U.S. history, is one of the organizers. She said her experience compels her to act when others suffer similar tragedies.

"My heart just goes out to the families of the deceased. Those injured, those who experienced it… it just breaks your heart because it's more adding more to our family," Holmes said.

SEE ALSO: Apalachee High School shooting: Events and fundraisers

Holmes refers to a "family" of mass shooting survivors and victims' families—a group she wishes no one else would have to join. Unfortunately, that family has grown to include the students and families of Apalachee High School.

Holmes described how the trauma lingers, even years after the event. "It’s traumatizing because fireworks bother you. Different sounds bother you," she explained.

For Holmes, seeing the aftermath of each mass shooting never becomes easier. "No, because we know what we know. They're hurting. We know that there's nothing you can say to anyone that will help them through it right now because they're numb," she said.

As the director of Victims First, Holmes and her group are collecting donations to form a centralized fund, which will be equitably distributed to Apalachee High School’s victims, survivors, and others affected by the tragedy. The goal is to ensure everyone involved receives the help they need. All four families of those killed will receive the same amount, while survivors will receive funds the families need to pay for physical injuries.

"We make sure each person gets the same amount. Not everyone on their GoFundMe gets the same amount. And this helps make sure it goes that way and also it helps them heal," Holmes said.

SEE ALSO: How to help Apalachee High School shooting victims

So far, the group has raised over $20,000, but they hope to raise much more to support those in need.

Holmes emphasized the importance of helping the victims and survivors find a way to cope. "Do what helps you get through it. You don't heal. You learn to survive with it. Just don't let it live. Go to therapy, go to church, go wherever will help you heal yourself," she advised.

The group also provides options for those who prefer not to use GoFundMe, allowing donations to be made directly on its website or through mailed checks. To learn more, visit the Victims First website.