Apalachee High School shooting: Events and fundraisers

Many people in Barrow County and surrounding areas want to show their support of Apalachee High School families after the mass shooting earlier this week that took 4 lives and injured 9 additional individuals.

Motorcyle Ride

Rally Around The Chee is happening at noon Sept. 7 in the parking lot of PetSmart at 916 Loganville Highway, Bethlehem. All bikers and anyone else who wishes to participate is invited. Once assembled, there will be a ride to Apalachee High School.

Benefit Show

A benefit show for Apalachee High School will take place at 9 p.m. Sept 7 at Moonshiners Braselton, 6750 GA-53, Braselton. According to Moonshiners, they will donate 100% of the door charge, 10% or all sales, and any donations made to those impacted by the shooting at AHS.

Online event

The Haus of Transformation is hosting an online community hall at 6 p.m. Sept. 8. The gathering is a space for moms to connect, share, and support one another through this difficult time, according to their Facbeook post.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has set up a special page for the victims of the Apalachee High School shooting. The GoFundMe fundraisers listed on that page have been verified by GoFundMe. All donations made to the fundraisers listed by GoFundMe are covered by the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee. More information here.

It is not advised to donate to a GoFundMe that has not been verified or that you are unfamiliar with (i.e. not acquainted with the person who established the fund or the person(s) who will benefit).

Barrow Community Crisis Fund

The Barrow Community Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization partnering with the Barrow County School District, has set up its own fund.

The foundation has set up the "Barrow Community Crisis Fund," with all donations going to those who need support during this time.

Donations can be made here or by calling 770-410-8655.

Other

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation in Aurora, Colorado, is collecting paper cranes for the victims of the mass shooting at Apalachess High School. The origami cranes can be sent to them at 7-20 Memorial Foundation, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora, CO, 80012, or dropped off at the Aurora History Museum. Or, they are inviting people to leave a comment on one of their social media accounts and they will add a crane for you. More information here.

If you would like to submit an event for this list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.