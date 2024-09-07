Apalachee High School shooting victim returns home | How you can support her recovery

Three days after the Apalachee High School shooting that shattered the veil of safety in Barrow County, one of the surviving victims was able to return home.

Melanie Garcia, a freshman, was one of nine people hospitalized after the attack. She was shot in the shoulder. Two of her schoolmates and two faculty members did not make it.

Many community members have found it in their hearts to organize vigils and fundraisers to remember each of the victims and help their families cope. That's how Apalachee High School alumna got the idea to give away some of the proceeds from her small business.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Simply Staples LLC

Haley Staples, the owner of Simply Staples felt drawn to Melanie Garcia's family after learning that her mom has four children, three of whom attend Apalachee High School.

After posting about her new mission on Facebook, she sold nearly 450 t-shirts in the course of just two days. Each shirt costs $20, and $10 from each sale benefits Garcia's healing journey. The other $10 goes back into funding the supplies to make more shirts.

After two surgeries, Staples said she was excited when Garcia's mom gave her the great news that her daughter was able to come back home.

"She actually said Melanie has done great through it. She said she's handled it like a champ," Staples explained. "It has been rough for her. She does have three other littles at home, so she's ready to get home to them as well."

FOX 5 Atlanta has been keeping track of other events to support the victims and families affected by the Apalachee High School shooting.

Here's a list of verified GoFundMe accounts and fundraisers accepting donations for those impacted.