Apalachee shooting victim determined to finish school year: 'Bravest little girl I have ever seen'

The parents of one of the students injured in the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School is speaking out and calling for change in hopes that something like this never happens again.

"It's been hard, you know? It's hard to see your little girl in pain," Doug Griffith said.

Natalie Griffith, 15, was in algebra class Wednesday morning when shots rang out. She was hit at least two times.

"One went through her arm, one across the chest and then the most damaging shot is to her wrist," Doug said.

Medics rushed her to the hospital where she had surgery to reconstruct her wrist with her parents by her side.

"We're on the right side of this. We're getting better. I'm hoping that there's no long-term effects," Doug added.

Natalie is a freshman at Apalachee and is part of the band. Her parents say visits from friends and teachers over the last few days have kept her spirits high.

"That's the other part of the medicine that she needed. We've had so many good friends that have been by," Doug said. "They take her mind off of it."

After getting out of the hospital, Natalie's parents say she wants to go back to Apalachee to finish out the school year.

"I ask her, ‘Natalie, I do you want to change schools? We can probably change schools, sweetie.’ And she said, ‘No, no, mom. I want to go back to school. I want to go back to the band. I want to go back to my normal life.’ She is the bravest little girl that I have ever seen," Natalie's mom, Marilda Griffith, said.

The Griffiths hope after this tragedy something will change to keep kids safe at school.

"No parent should go through this. They need to fix this. You know, our country needs to be safe for our children," Marilda said.

They also say Natalie's teacher held her and kept the kids together during the shooting. They called her a hero.

Apalachee High School

A friend has set up a GoFundMe campaign for Natalie.

There are also several others for the others still recovering, as well as the four people who lost their lives. FOX 5 Atlanta has more information on all of those verified GoFundMe campaigns.