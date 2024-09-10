Fayetteville student arrested for school threats made on social media

article

Almost a week after the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, young people are still being arrested in metro Atlanta and surrounding areas for making threats against schools.

The latest incident involves schools in Fayetteville.

According to a Facebook post by City of Fayetteville Public Safety, a threat was made to several schools on social media. The "juvenile" responsible for the post has been identified and is being "charged accordingly."

Fayetteville authorities say there is no current known threat, but they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their students.

Here’s a rundown of other recent arrests:

Sept. 4

15-year-old male arrested in Jackson County after allegedly making statements about the Apalachee High School shooting.

15-year-old student arrested for a threat to Pinecrest Academy by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Sept. 5

Jaymon Alan Justice, 17, of Flowery Branch, arrested by Hall County Sheriff's Office.

13-year-old unidentified male arrested by Hall County Sheriff's Office.

14-year-old student arrested by Gainesville police.

14-year-old student from DeSana Middle School in Forsyth County arrested by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

12-year-old male in Athens arrested by Athens-Clarke Police Department for threats made on social media.

15-year-old male arrested in Hall County.

14-year-old male arrested in Hall County.

Two students in Oconee County detained for threats, according to Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

13-year-old male arrested by Newton County Sheriff's Office for threats made to Eastside High School.

26-year-old Chris Cooper arrested in Monroe County for threatening one of the county's schools on social media, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Student at MacIntyre Park Middle School arrested with a gun on campus, according to Thomasville Police Department.

13-year-old Brooks County student charged for threatening text messages, according to GBI.

Sept. 6

Woodland Middle School student with a gun intercepted before arriving at school.

12-year-old student at East Jackson Middle School arrested by Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Juvenile arrested by Gwinnett County Police Department (age and sex not released).

13-year-old male arrested for threatening students and staff at Eastside High School, according to Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Juvenile arrested by Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

14-year-old arrested in DeKalb County for threats on social media; a 12-year-old issued a summons for contributing.

13-year-old male arrested in Hall County for threatening violence at Johnson High School and South Hall Middle School, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.

13-year-old male student arrested by Hall County Sheriff's Office for making threats in front of other students at World Language Academy.

14-year-old student from Roswell arrested for threats made against Elkins Pointe Middle School.

17-year-old Nathaniel Porter Kozelle of Rome arrested and booked into Floyd County Jail, according to Rome police.

17-year-old Jarvis Murphy, student at Rockdale County High School, arrested by Conyers police.

Student at Pickens County Jr. High removed from school and charged with making terroristic threats (age and sex not released).

Sept. 9

15-year-old male in Troup County arrested by LaGrange Police Department.

12-year-old Clements Middle School male student arrested for vocal threats.

