In wake of Apalachee High School shooting, Georgia districts deal with threats and student arrests

The Apalachee High School shooting, which claimed the lives of two teachers and two students, has left many on edge across the state of Georgia. Law enforcement and school officials have been dealing with multiple incidents which have further stoked fears of more violence.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say 14-year-old Colt Gray acted alone when he opened fire, killing Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, both math teachers, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14 years old . Nine others were injured in the gunfire, according to the GBI.

Whether the shooting has given a permission structure to other troubled youth, or it has cast a large spotlight on the issue, multiple arrests were made on Thursday and several school districts have either stepped up security or made it more visible.

Hall County teen arrested for social media threats

According to the Gainesville Police Department, a 14-year-old student was arrested for threats made on social media.

The name of the teen has not been released due to their age, but the juvenile was booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of making terroristic threats and disrupting the operation of a public school.

"Hoax or not, we will actively investigate every threat to any school or student," the Gainesville Police Department wrote in a statement.

READ MORE: Hall County student arrested for making threats on social media

Like many law enforcement officials across the state, the GPD says officers will take all appropriate measures to protect school functions.

It was not clear which school the student attended, but the teen was enrolled in Gainesville City Schools.

Jackson County teen arrested for ‘finishing the job’ threat

A 15-year-old in Jackson County was arrested on Wednesday for making threats to carry out another school shooting.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the teen told other students he "was planning on finishing the job to shoot another school." The comments were made just hours after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

SEE ALSO: Apalachee High School shooting | What we know about the suspected shooter

No one was injured, and it was not immediately clear if the teen had access to any weapons.

The juvenile was booked into the Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

The charges have not been released.

Meadowcreek High School student arrested for making online threats

The superintendent of Georgia’s largest school district says it is actively working to fight threats and dispel rumors.

"In the wake of yesterday's tragic event in Barrow County, we have received numerous emails and calls from concerned parents worried about threats against our schools circulating on social media," Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts wrote on Thursday.

Dr. Watts outlined the security measures already in place, including having 115 school resource officers, using the Centegix Crisis Alert system, having more than 11,000 security cameras, and security vestibules with the Raptor system, which allows selective access and screening. In addition, the school district is actively working with law enforcement on the local, state, and federal levels to address threats.

One of those threats was detailed in a letter sent home to parents from Meadowcreek High School Principal Dr. Kevin Wood. While a district spokesperson has not addressed the incident directly, the letter was shared with FOX 5 by concerned parents.

"Unfortunately, I am disappointed to share that the person arrested is a Meadowcreek High School student," Dr. Wood wrote. "Although police did not find a gun or weapon on the student, and there is no evidence that he meant to carry out the threat, I want to reassure you that we are taking this situation very seriously."

Dr. Wood said the student admitted to making the online threats.

"Making a threat against any school is a very serious matter that is a violation of our student conduct code and is against the law," Dr. Wood continued. "The student who created and shared the post will face criminal charges and maximum school disciplinary consequences for their behavior."

Dr. Wood added that making threats will not be tolerated and will be taken seriously. He said any student who makes that type of threat not only faces school disciplinary action but also legal action and potentially jail time.

"Please talk to your student about the importance of thinking long and hard about what they post," Dr. Wood wrote.

The name, age, and charges have not been released.

South Georgia teen arrested for bringing handgun on campus

The Thomasville Police Department says officers have taken a student into custody after bringing a handgun onto the MacIntyre Park Middle School campus.

According to Thomasville City Schools, school staff were notified about the weapon and acted swiftly. The principal, along with the school resource officer and additional local law enforcement officers were able to take the juvenile into custody without further incident.

There were no reports of threats being made and no one was injured.

It is unclear what charges the student is facing.

The school district credits the "See something, Say something" principle for helping to keep the students safe.