Hall County student arrested for making threats on social media

A 14-year-old student has been taken into custody after authorities linked the juvenile to threats made on social media that caused widespread concern, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The incident, which unfolded late Wednesday night, prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement and school officials. This comes on the heels of a tragic school shooting in neighboring Barrow County, which has heightened sensitivity to potential threats in the region.

Gainesville Police, working alongside the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville City Schools, launched an investigation into the online threats. Officials determined that the student, whose identity is withheld due to age, had made references to possible violent actions.

The juvenile is now being held at a Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) and faces charges of making terroristic threats and disrupting the operation of a public school.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish emphasized the seriousness of the incident in a statement: "Our primary goal is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff. Hoax or not, we will actively investigate every threat to any school or student. You should expect the full force of the Gainesville Police Department and our law enforcement partners to take necessary actions to protect our schools."

The investigation remains ongoing.