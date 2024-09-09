Second Jackson County 12-year-old arrested for making threat at school: Sheriff

Yet another Georgia student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat at school in the days after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis G. Mangum said a 12-year-old was removed from class on Monday after Legacy Knoll Middle School administrators learned of a threat the student reportedly made. The nature of that threat has not been publicly released.

This is the second Jackson County student in hot water over threats.

On September 6, another 12-year-old from East Jackson Middle School was arrested.

He was interviewed at his home before being arrested and booked at the Jackson County Jail. He was then taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center where he was charged with terroristic threats and public disruption of school, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Students charged with felonies for threats made after Georgia school shooting, police say

"As the Sheriff, I would like to emphasize and urge all parents to talk to your students about the importance of their words and actions," Sheriff Mangum said. "When these threats are made and there is evidence to support the threat, charges will be taken. There are severe consequences for any student making these threats."

If you learn of any suspicious activity or potential crime, you can notify your local law enforcement agency by calling 911. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office number is 706-367-8718. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 706-367-3784.