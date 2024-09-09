Students charged with felonies for threats made after Georgia school shooting, police say

Police across metro Atlanta have made multiple arrests as part of investigations into school shooting hoaxes after the violence at Apalachee High School.

The shooting Wednesday morning in Winder has left the father and son behind bars, families planning funerals as law enforcement continues to investigate the case.

Fourteen-year-old Colt Gray stands charged with four counts of murder, accused of using a semiautomatic assault-style rifle to kill two students and two teachers this week at his high school. He had his first hearing Friday after being charged as an adult in the latest mass shooting at a school in the U.S.

Since the shooting, law enforcement agencies across the state have been investigating threats on social media that have led to school cancelations, soft lockdowns and enhanced security on campus.

More than least a dozen people, mostly middle and high school students, have been arrested and charged in connection with the threats so far.

On Friday afternoon, the GBI and FBI Atlanta issued a joint statement saying specific threats on social media will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They are also reminding members of the community that sharing online threats can cause undue panic and spread false information. Additionally, they said that the "majority" of investigations into the threats posted online since the shooting at Apalachee High School have been deemed non-credible. However, threats should still be reported to local law enforcement immediately.

Gwinnett boy charged with felony

Gwinnett County police say they have arrested a boy responsible for one of the threats.

Gwinnett County police were alerted by the county's school resources officers about a threatening social media post aimed at a local school two days after the deadly violence in Barrow County.

After an investigation, Gwinnett County detectives discovered the owner of the account, who police have only identified as a "juvenile."

Detectives say they talked with the boy and learned that the threat was a hoax. He is now in custody at a metro Atlanta youth detention center on charges of felony terroristic threats.

In Gwinnett County, this is the third arrest in connection with threats on social media in Gwinnett County.

One of those threats was detailed in a letter sent home to parents from Meadowcreek High School Principal Dr. Kevin Wood. While a district spokesperson has not addressed the incident directly, the letter was shared with FOX 5 by concerned parents.

"Unfortunately, I am disappointed to share that the person arrested is a Meadowcreek High School student," Dr. Wood wrote. "Although police did not find a gun or weapon on the student, and there is no evidence that he meant to carry out the threat, I want to reassure you that we are taking this situation very seriously."

Details about the nature of the threats or the arrested individuals have not been released.

Troup teen charged with 11 counts for threats

A 15-year-old Troup County student is now in custody facing 11 felony charges for alleged threats to schools.

On Friday morning, the LaGrange Police Department says it received information about a threat "to shoot up 11 of our local schools within the Troup County School System."

The investigation led officials to the teen, who officials say was enrolled in the school system.

He's now facing 11 counts of terroristic threats through the Troup County Juvenile Court.

Newton County 12-year-old arrested

A 12-year-old Clements Middle School student was arrested on Friday after officials say he made multiple vocal threats toward students and staff.

He was taken to the Juvenile Court System and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

In a statement, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said that "any threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable."

"Let us take time and encourage our youth not to make threats and not to get themselves entangled with the law. Entanglement with the law can and will follow you throughout your adult life," Brown said. "I urge you please refrain from Facebook and focus on your textbook."