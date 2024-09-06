Apalachee High School shooting: Colt and Colin Gray make first appearances in court

In Brief 14-year-old Colt Gray and 54-year-old Colin Gray make their first appearances in a Barrow County courtroom Colt Gray is the teen accused of a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested for allowing his son to have a gun. He is facing multiple charges Both Grays were told their preliminary hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4



The 14-year-old accused of a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

The courtroom was packed with relatives and friends of the victims of the shooting, which claimed 4 lives and injured 9 others on Wednesday.

READ ALL THE STORIES

Judge Currie Mingledorff II explained to the courtroom that the decision to bring the suspect in was due to high interest in the case.

Colt Gray entered the courtroom in handcuffs, wearing a green jail uniform. The cameras did not show his face by order of the court as he took his seat at the front of the courtroom.

Judge Mingledorff first asked Gray is he was able to read and write the English language and if he understood that he has the right to counsel.

Gray quietly replied ‘Yes, sir’ to the judge.

The judge then explained the charges against Gray and possible sentence for those charges. At that time, he asked if there was a request for bond and was told no by attorney Zane Harmon. Judge Mingledorff then explained Gray's rights, including the right to a preliminary hearing, the right to a speedy trial, and the right to confront and call witnesses.

Gray appeared to be shaking during the hearing.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY REMEMBER FALLEN VICTIMS OF APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK:

After Gray left the courtroom, Judge Mingledorff announced there would be another first appearance and called a recess until that time.

However, Gray was briefly brought back by the judge to clarify the possible sentences discussed earlier. He was also informed that a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 4.

RELATED STORIES

Colt Gray also makes first appearance

On Thursday night, it was announced that Colt Gray's father, Colin Gray, has also been arrested and is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Colin Gray was brought into the courtroom at around 9:15 a.m.

Judge Mingledorff began by asking the senior Gray the same questions he asked Colt about being able to write and read English and if he understood the charges against him. The judge then explained his rights and the possible sentences if he is convicted. A preliminary hearing date was also set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4 for Colin Gray.

No bond was requested.

RELATED: Colin Gray not the first parent arrested after child accused of fatal shooting

Colin is being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.