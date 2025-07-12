WWE in Atlanta: Goldberg vs Gunther at State Farm Arena | What you need to know
ATLANTA - WWE’s returned prime-time staple, Saturday Night’s Main Event, hits State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 12, headlined by a high-stakes World Heavyweight Championship bout: Gunther vs. Goldberg. The bout is reported to be Goldberg’s final match, making for a sentimental showdown in his Atlanta hometown.
SEE ALSO: WWE's Bill Goldberg discusses upcoming match with Gunther in Atlanta
Saturday Night's Main Event match card highlights
What we know:
Here are the matches to expect:
- World Heavyweight Title – Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg: The long-teased feud tipped off at Bad Blood 2024 and reignited on the June 16 edition of Raw, where Goldberg returned to issue the challenge.
- Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight: A physical rivalry since Money in the Bank, marked by on-air run-ins and brawls.
- Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre: After McIntyre’s return and verbal clash with Orton on the July 4 SmackDown, the two will attempt to settle their score in Atlanta.
WWE broadcast and timing
Timeline:
Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 7:30, airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Peacock. International fans can also tune in via YouTube.
Bill Goldberg poses in the ring with Triple H during Bad Blood at State Farm Arena on October 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)
State Farm Arena preparation
What you can do:
Tickets & Pricing: Single-event tickets available; combo packages with Sunday’s Evolution start at $152. VIP perks include ringside access and hospitality options.
Transport & Parking: Arena parking requires reservation via ParkMobile; the nearest MARTA stop is Five Points, about a 10-minute walk. Note: the venue is cashless .
Security & Policies: Standard bag screening, metal detectors, no re-entry, and bags limited to 14"x14"x6". A bag valet service is available.
Weather & Comfort: Afternoon storms likely; bring rain gear and closed-toe shoes. The arena may feel cool—light layers are advised.
Insider Advice: Arrive before 7 p.m. to clear security ahead of the NBC broadcast; pack light to move swiftly through checks.
Why you should care:
Goldberg’s retirement match adds a storyline filled with emotional stakes. Gunther, a dominant champion, faces perhaps the toughest challenger of his reign, especially in wrestling-rich Atlanta. Coupled with marquee undercard bouts, this SNME may define WWE’s summer momentum.
The Source: The WWE and State Farm Arena provided the details for this article. Additional information was provided by the Atlanta Police Department and MARTA.