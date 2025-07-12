WWE in Atlanta: Goldberg vs Gunther at State Farm Arena | What you need to know

The Brief Goldberg's final match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown of Atlanta adds emotional stakes to the event. The event features high-profile matches including Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, contributing to WWE's summer momentum. Saturday Night's Main Event will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock, with doors opening at 6 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.



WWE’s returned prime-time staple, Saturday Night’s Main Event, hits State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 12, headlined by a high-stakes World Heavyweight Championship bout: Gunther vs. Goldberg. The bout is reported to be Goldberg’s final match, making for a sentimental showdown in his Atlanta hometown.

Saturday Night's Main Event match card highlights

What we know:

Here are the matches to expect:

World Heavyweight Title – Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg: The long-teased feud tipped off at Bad Blood 2024 and reignited on the June 16 edition of Raw, where Goldberg returned to issue the challenge.

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight: A physical rivalry since Money in the Bank, marked by on-air run-ins and brawls.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre: After McIntyre’s return and verbal clash with Orton on the July 4 SmackDown, the two will attempt to settle their score in Atlanta.

WWE broadcast and timing

Timeline:

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 7:30, airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Peacock. International fans can also tune in via YouTube.

Bill Goldberg poses in the ring with Triple H during Bad Blood at State Farm Arena on October 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images) Expand

State Farm Arena preparation

What you can do:

Tickets & Pricing: Single-event tickets available; combo packages with Sunday’s Evolution start at $152. VIP perks include ringside access and hospitality options.

Transport & Parking: Arena parking requires reservation via ParkMobile; the nearest MARTA stop is Five Points, about a 10-minute walk. Note: the venue is cashless .

Security & Policies: Standard bag screening, metal detectors, no re-entry, and bags limited to 14"x14"x6". A bag valet service is available.

Weather & Comfort: Afternoon storms likely; bring rain gear and closed-toe shoes. The arena may feel cool—light layers are advised.

Insider Advice: Arrive before 7 p.m. to clear security ahead of the NBC broadcast; pack light to move swiftly through checks.

Why you should care:

Goldberg’s retirement match adds a storyline filled with emotional stakes. Gunther, a dominant champion, faces perhaps the toughest challenger of his reign, especially in wrestling-rich Atlanta. Coupled with marquee undercard bouts, this SNME may define WWE’s summer momentum.