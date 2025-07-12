WWE's Bill Goldberg discusses upcoming match with Gunther in Atlanta

The Brief Bill Goldberg is set to wrestle his final match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Atlanta, motivated by personal disrespect from Gunther. Goldberg emphasizes the significance of closing his wrestling career in Atlanta, reflecting on his deep ties with the Georgia Bulldogs and his college football days. Goldberg aims to retire with the World Heavyweight Title, expressing determination to make his final match impactful and memorable.



WWE Hall of Famer and Georgia Bulldogs legend Bill Goldberg will wrestle what he says is his final match Saturday night, July 12, in front of a hometown crowd at State Farm Arena. The five-time world champion is set to face WWE's "Ring General" Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The match carries personal weight for Goldberg, who said Gunther publicly disrespected him during a WWE event in Atlanta — one he attended as a spectator with his wife and son.

"It was kind of the first match that I’d ever taken my family to and kind of been just an observer," Goldberg said. "This younger generation, they don’t seem to respect those guys that much… Gunther had the gall to open his mouth and mention my name in a negative tone."

Goldberg, 57, said Gunther's comments made this showdown personal — and made Gunther the chosen opponent for his retirement bout.

"There are repercussions," Goldberg said. "He literally put himself in the spot of being the opponent for my retirement match."

Gunther, who currently holds the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, has not backed down. In a separate interview, he called Goldberg a "one-trick pony" and predicted a quick victory.

"He has no idea what he’s in for," Goldberg responded. "Nobody’s ever beat me in three minutes. Not many people have even beaten me. He must’ve forgotten 173 and 0."

Goldberg emphasized that while his matches were often short, they were never lacking impact.

"My matches were short because why would they be any longer if that’s all the time it took for me to win?" he said. "I’m not going to make myself look like everyone else when I can beat people in a short period of time and be unique."

When asked about his game plan, Goldberg remained tight-lipped.

"I’m not going to reinvent myself… The question is, can you stop it?"

For the former University of Georgia defensive tackle, closing out his wrestling career in Atlanta was non-negotiable.

"There’s only one place to have this match, and it’s Atlanta, Georgia," Goldberg said. "It’s truly the only place to have it — hands down."

Goldberg and the Georgia Bulldogs

Goldberg’s history with Georgia runs deep. He played for the Bulldogs in the late 1980s and still considers those college football days the best of his life.

"Those four years molded me as a human being," he said. "The friends that I struck up there… they’ll be at the match."

Goldberg also reflected on the changing landscape of college football, including NIL deals and the transfer portal, which he said has changed the camaraderie and experience of playing for a team. "No matter how rich or famous you are, you can’t go back in time and play college football again," he said.

The Georgia alumnus also voiced support for head coach Kirby Smart, calling him "a great coach" and "a great human being" who cares deeply about his players.

"As long as he’s at the helm, there’s nothing but great things to be expected from Georgia," Goldberg said.

When asked to name a Georgia player who could’ve had a career in WWE, Goldberg didn’t hesitate: Elijah Holyfield.

"He’s a wonderful kid… he cares about his fans, his teammates, and other people," Goldberg said. "That’s the most important thing in the world — to be a good human being."

Saturday’s event is expected to be emotional and action-packed as Goldberg aims to retire with the World Heavyweight Title — and possibly Gunther’s head — held high.

"I’m going to do my damnedest to make that happen," Goldberg said. "I know I’ll be holding his head in one hand… hopefully the belt is in the other."