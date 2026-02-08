Feds buy Social Circle facility for new ICE detention center, officials say

The Brief The US Department of Homeland Security has bought a facility in metro Atlanta to turn it into an immigration detention center. Social Circle leaders say that DHS plans to start housing detainees at the warehouse by April. City officials oppose the plan due to its infeasibility.



The US Department of Homeland Security has reportedly completed its purchase of a metro Atlanta facility it intends to turn into an immigration detention center, officials said.

What they're saying:

The City of Social Circle said it has been informed that DHS has completed its purchase of an industrial warehouse that sits at 1365 E. Hightower Trail.

The news comes after Rep. Mike Collins (R-10) told city leaders the federal agency was in escrow for the warehouse on Feb. 4.

City officials report that ICE plans to start housing detainees at the site as early as February, with agents planning to detain up to 10,000 in the facility.

Despite the purchase moving forward, Social Circle leaders and Rep. Collins have said the city’s infrastructure cannot support the facility and the number of people planned to be housed in it.

The backstory:

The city first learned of DHS’s plan to buy the building in January when The Washington Post detailed a proposal to renovate industrial warehouse facilities to hold up to 10,000 people before deportation.

Social Circle leaders said they have not been included in any evaluation or planning process for this facility and have requested that they be provided with engineering evaluations in addition to economic impact reports.