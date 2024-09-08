Apalachee High School accused shooter's mother called the school, Washington Post reports

In Brief The mother of the accused shooter at Apalachee High School called the school just minutes before the incident to warn staff. She spoke to a school counselor, urging them to find her son after he made comments about a potential school shooting that morning. A school administrator mistakenly investigated a different student with a similar name before the shooting began. The shooting occurred shortly after, and further details are still being confirmed.



New information has emerged about the tragic school shooting at Apalachee High School.

According to a report from The Washington Post, the mother of the accused shooter called the school just minutes before the incident to warn staff about her son’s behavior.

The report states that the mother, Marcee Gray, spoke to a school counselor about half an hour before the shooting occurred. Text messages obtained by The Post reveal that she urged the counselor to locate her son immediately and check on him, expressing concerns over his recent comments about a school shooting that morning.

In response, a school administrator entered the suspect’s math class around that time, but a misunderstanding arose involving another student with a similar name. The administrator mistakenly confiscated a backpack belonging to the other student. Neither the accused shooter nor the student with the similar name was in the class at the time. Minutes later, the shooting began.

Colt Gray, 14, is accused of killing 2 teachers and 2 students and injuring 9 others during the mass shooting on Wednesday. He was arrested within minutes of the shooting at the school. His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested and is facing charges of 2nd degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children. His arrest was the result of the fact that he reportedly purchased the gun – an AR-15 style weapon – for his son. Both Colt and Colin Gray made their first appearances in court on Friday. A preliminary hearing date was set for Dec. 5. Colt Gray is also facing additional charges.

