Apalachee High School embraces hope a week after shooting: ‘Love will prevail’

In a community still dealing with heartache, messages of hope and healing shine brightly at Apalachee High School. From cards to posters, the words "Love will Prevail" are a common sight. There is even a message from Uvalde, Texas, a community also hit by a heinous act of school violence. Their note simply reads, "We know what you’re going through. We totally get it."

"It's very overwhelming to see the support that this school has had," said Marlena Brock.

Brock, who lives nearby, made her first visit to the memorial on Wednesday, seven days after the bloodshed. She brought with her a handmade angel wing wreath.

"It makes me feel broken," she said. "I don't know these people, but I know it was my town and my community."

"In the shooting, four people in all lost their lives, including two students: 14-year-olds Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo. Two teachers also died in the attack, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall. Funerals for the victims begin this weekend.

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder.

"It shouldn't be like this, the school should be full," said Madison Morgan. "We should be playing football games; the seniors should be running around here."

The mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray, the suspected shooter, wrote an open letter obtained by CNN Wednesday. In it, Marcee Gray apologized to the victims' families. She said she will "never forgive myself for what has happened" and goes on to say, "My son Colt is not a monster..." Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirms the mother called the school just minutes before the shooting to warn staff about her son's behavior.

"I think we need to condemn his actions, and we need to let there be punishment for his actions," Brock said.

Multiple teachers say the area in school where the shooting happened has been walled off to prevent access.

At this point, the school district has not said when Apalachee High School students will return to class.