Father of accused Apalachee High shooter seeks to be jailed separately

article

Colin Gray, the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, is asking to be held separate from fellow inmates at the Barrow County Detention Center.

Colin, who is charged with four separate counts – four of involuntary manslaughter, two of second-degree murder, and eight of cruelty to children – is being held without bond.

The motion to have Colin separated from the general population comes one week after the school shooting which claimed the lives of two students and two teachers and injured nine others. Colin was accused by investigators of supplying the rifle to his son, which ultimately was used in the attack.

WATCH: Accused Apalachee High School shooter, father questioned by Jackson County deputies

"The Defendant has been charged in connection with the murder and shooting of several members of the community at a local high school. It is not an unreasonable statement to declare that nearly every resident of this community has been touched and affected in some way by this event," the motion reads in part.

Attorneys for Colin also argue that due to national media attention, their client has received an "incalculable number of threats."

SEE ALSO: Rifle used in Apalachee High School shooting purchased legally by father

The motion suggests that while there is no known threat, there is a possibility of retaliatory violence.

There is no word on when a hearing or a ruling on the motion will be made.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Colt Gray was charged with four counts of felony murder.