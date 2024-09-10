Rifle used in Apalachee High School shooting purchased legally by father

In Brief The rifle used in the Apalachee High School shooting was purchased legally for Colt Gray by his father, Barrow County sheriff says. Investigators say Colt Gray smuggled the gun into school inside his backpack. Writings were discovered in Colt Gray's bedroom.



Authorities have revealed the origin of the AR-15-style rifle used in last week's fatal shooting at Apalachee High School, where two students and two teachers were killed, and nine others were injured. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed that the weapon was legally purchased by the father of the accused shooter, ninth-grader Colt Gray.

According to a family member, Colin Gray gave the rifle to his son as a Christmas gift. As a result, the father now faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, for allegedly providing the gun.

Sheriff Smith disclosed that investigators believe Colt Gray managed to carry the rifle into the school by concealing it in a backpack, holding onto it until second period. "A young person brought a gun into a school, committed an evil act, and he took lives," Sheriff Smith said, affirming that the shooter acted alone without any accomplices.

A federal law enforcement source informed FOX 5 that the father had purchased the rifle from Mike’s Gunroom, a store located approximately six miles from Apalachee High School and five miles from the Gray family’s residence. While the store's operator expressed willingness to cooperate with authorities, he declined to comment further to FOX 5.

Colin Gray legally purchased the firearm following a background check, according to Sheriff Smith. While state law prohibits minors from possessing handguns, there are no age restrictions for owning rifles in Georgia. However, individuals under 18 are barred from purchasing rifles from stores.

It remains unclear whether the weapon was disassembled to fit inside the backpack. Sheriff Smith suggested that Colt may have had the backpack with him when he left a second-period math class just before the shooting took place.

Investigators reportedly discovered writings in Colt Gray’s room at home, hinting at a fascination with other school shooters. "When someone preys on kids, it's tragic," Sheriff Smith said. "Hate is not going to prevail in our county and hate is not going to prevail in our state."

On Monday, Colt's grandfather spoke briefly with FOX 5, blaming Colin Gray for the tragedy, saying, "He’s totally responsible." When asked why Colt lived with his father while his siblings lived with their mother, the grandfather responded, "Good question."

Sheriff Smith added that Colt Gray had only attended Apalachee High School for three days before the shooting. "Whatever past he brought with him, I wish he’d given his new classmates a chance," Smith said.

Colin Gray was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Colt Gray was charged with four counts of felony murder.