Apalachee HS suspect's mother apologizes to families, says son 'not a monster'

article

In Brief Colt Gray's mother apologized to victims' families in a letter. Colt faces four murder charges; his father was arrested for buying the gun. Marcee Gray called the school before the shooting after a troubling text. An investigation revealed Colt's troubled home life and his mother's past arrest.



The mother of a 14-year-old accused of killing four people and injuring nine others at Apalachee High School in Barrow County one week ago has reportedly released a letter apologizing to the victims' families.

The letter was obtained by CNN.

"To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart," Marcee Gray, the mother of Colt Gray, wrote.

Colt Gray has been charged with four counts of felony murder, with additional charges pending a grand jury review. His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested for allegedly purchasing the AR-15-style gun used in the Sept. 4 shooting, despite knowing his son was troubled and potentially in need of mental health treatment.

Colt Gray (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

Colt lived with his father in Barrow County, where the high school is located, while his parents were separated.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Marcee Gray called the school shortly before the deadly shooting. She spoke to a school counselor, urging them to find her son after he allegedly sent her a text that morning saying he was sorry.

In an interview with ABC News, Marcee Gray said the counselor told her they had received an email from one of Colt's teachers stating that he had been making references to school shootings. Gray also expressed deep remorse, stating she would take the victims' place if she could.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told ABC News that the timeline of phone calls and events on the morning of the shootings is under investigation. Smith said he was not aware of the mother's call to the school but emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages.

A FOX 5 Atlanta I-Team investigation revealed Colt Gray’s tumultuous home life. According to police and court records, Colt lived with his father, while his two younger siblings lived with their mother. Last year, Marcee Gray was arrested for damaging her husband's truck. During the arrest, officers found methamphetamines, fentanyl, and a glass pipe in her possession, resulting in a 46-day jail sentence.

In her letter, Marcee Gray wrote, "My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent. Please pray for him and the rest of our family, as I am praying for all of you every moment of every day."

OTHER RECENT STORIES

All schools were closed in Barrow County after the shooting. Students at all schools besides Apalachee High School returned to school on Tuesday. At this time, it is unknown when Apalachee's students will return. The students and staff were allowed to retrieve their belongings from the school on Monday.