Funeral service set for 14-year-old killed in Apalachee High School shooting
JEFFERSON, Ga. - This weekend, family and friends will say goodbye to a ninth-grader killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School a week ago.
Mason Schermerhorn was one of the two students killed during the violence in Barrow County. He was just 14 years old.
Speaking to FOX 5, Schermerhorn's sister Alanna Wallace Schermerhorn described the teen as someone who was full of life and energy who loved games.
"He loved playing Roblox and Genshin. He had just started learning to play trumpet, and he did it because I play trumpet. He said he wanted to be like me when he got older," she said.
She said she wanted the world to know about her little brother's infectious smile, constant laughter, and his big heart.
"He loved everyone. No matter what they had, what disabilities, he loved everyone for them," she said.
FRIENDS AND FAMILY REMEMBER FALLEN VICTIMS OF APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK:
- Apalachee High School student Christian Angulo 'was so loved by many'
- Apalachee Wildcats Coach Richard Aspinwall remembered by players as 'like family'
- Cristina Irimie remembered as 'hero' educator, 'role model for our generations'
- How to help Apalachee High School shooting victims
A memorial service is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Civic Center on Kissam Street.
Schermerhorn's family has asked for everyone attending the ceremony to wear red - the teen's favorite color.
The family has requested no flower donations. For those who want to honor his life, a GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help support them during their grief.