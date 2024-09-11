Funeral service set for 14-year-old killed in Apalachee High School shooting

article

The Brief Funeral services have been announced for 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn. The teen was one of the four people killed during the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. Family members remember Mason as a boy with a big heart and an infectious smile.



This weekend, family and friends will say goodbye to a ninth-grader killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School a week ago.

Mason Schermerhorn was one of the two students killed during the violence in Barrow County. He was just 14 years old.

Speaking to FOX 5, Schermerhorn's sister Alanna Wallace Schermerhorn described the teen as someone who was full of life and energy who loved games.

"He loved playing Roblox and Genshin. He had just started learning to play trumpet, and he did it because I play trumpet. He said he wanted to be like me when he got older," she said.

She said she wanted the world to know about her little brother's infectious smile, constant laughter, and his big heart.

"He loved everyone. No matter what they had, what disabilities, he loved everyone for them," she said.

A memorial service is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Civic Center on Kissam Street.

Schermerhorn's family has asked for everyone attending the ceremony to wear red - the teen's favorite color.

The family has requested no flower donations. For those who want to honor his life, a GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help support them during their grief.

The Source Information for this story was taken from previous reporting from FOX 5's Brittany Edney and Mason Schermerhorn's obituary.



