Mail mystery: Letters, packages disappearing in Boulderwalk subdivision

The Brief Residents in Boulderwalk, a metro Atlanta neighborhood, report that specific types of mail containing credit cards, gift cards, or money never arrive, with problems persisting for nearly two years. Despite using the informed-delivery app to track mail, residents, including Jason Duncan, observe that while images of their mail appear on the app, the physical items don't show up in their mailboxes. Security measures such as locks, cameras, and sensors haven't revealed any theft from mailboxes; homeowners association (HOA) president Marcus Hunter believes no one is stealing mail directly from mailboxes. The issue appears to be a widespread pattern, not isolated incidents, and residents are getting increasingly frustrated as important personal letters and items with monetary value go missing. The HOA has reached out to the post office and the postmaster, who acknowledge the problem, whereas a USPS spokesperson is currently looking into the unresolved complaints.



Something strange is happening to the mail in one metro Atlanta neighborhood. It isn't just late; it simply never shows up.

Homeowners complain mail from the U.S. Postal Service is vanishing before it gets to the Boulderwalk subdivision in southeast Atlanta. They say they haven’t been getting deliveries of very specific types of mail for nearly two years, items that contain credit cards, gift cards or money. They’re frustrated. And they want answers.

Jason Duncan says that friends and family have sent letters and holiday cards. But these letters and holiday cards don’t show up. "We never received them," Duncan said.

Duncan, who lives in Boulderwalk, says he still gets bills and junk mail. But specific parcels that the U.S. Postal Service delivers disappear before they get to his home. "Any kind of personal letter, anything that looked like it might have a had a check or money or a celebration, we wouldn’t get it," Duncan said.

He downloaded the informed-delivery app. The app lets you know when your packages arrive. "They were getting scanned in images of their mail that should be arriving in the mailbox, but they were just never receiving them."

Duncan’s neighbors noticed the same problem. "Multiple other residents spoke up and said, ‘Yeah, I haven’t gotten any letter like that in a while now,’" he said.

One day, Duncan had enough. "I was supposed to get a couple of rewards for switching internet providers. I never received any of them," Duncan said.

"It’s been going on for a year-and-a-half, two years now," said HOA president Marcus Hunter. "We assumed it was just happening to us individually. Found out that it was a pattern that was happening to a lot of people."

Many homeowners here have locks. Hunter is certain no one is stealing from mailboxes. "A lot of people put cameras in, people put sensors in their mailboxes. We didn’t see anyone taking the mail out of the mailboxes," Hunter said.

Hunter says the HOA contacted the post office and the postmaster. "They tell us, they’re aware of the problem, that it’s a widespread issue that they’re addressing," Hunter said. "We definitely haven’t seen the problem resolved. People are expecting mail and have commitments they need to make that are then impacted because they didn’t get what they were expecting."

FOX 5 contacted USPS. A spokesperson said she was looking into the matter."