11-year-old Atlanta girl missing since Sunday night, police say

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

Officials have designated Gingua Benson-O'Neal as "critical missing."

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Benson-O'Neal's mother noticed that her daughter was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and called the police.

Earlier that day, officials say the girl asked her mother if she could go outside and play in the rain. The family lives on the 300 block of Simpson Terrace NW.

The missing girl is described as being 4-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 98 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a description of what Benson-O'Neal may have been wearing before she disappeared.

Investigators are working to learn any details that could help them find the preteen.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the search, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.