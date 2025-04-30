Atlanta-bound Delta flight forced to return to Florida because of flap problem
ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta was forced to return to Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday after experiencing a mechanical issue mid-flight, according to Action News JAX.
What we know:
Delta Flight 1329, a Boeing 757, had departed Jacksonville and was en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the flight crew noticed a possible issue with the aircraft’s flaps. As a precaution, the crew followed standard procedures and safely returned to Jacksonville.
The plane landed without incident and proceeded to an arrival gate. Emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, were seen responding as a precaution.
There were 176 passengers on board. According to FlightAware, the passengers arrived in Atlanta at 9:14 p.m.
What they're saying:
"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people — that’s why the flight crew followed their training and procedures to return to Jacksonville when a potential mechanical issue was observed," Delta said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."