Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta-bound Delta flight forced to return to Florida because of flap problem

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 30, 2025 11:01pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Delta Air Lines is a legacy US carrier with headquarters and a hub in Atlanta, Georgia. Delta is the second largest airline in the world and member of SkyTeam airline aviation alliance. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A Delta flight from Jacksonville to Atlanta returned to Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday after the crew detected a potential issue with the aircraft’s flaps.
    • The Boeing 757 landed safely with 176 passengers on board and proceeded to the gate without incident.
    • Passengers were rebooked on another aircraft later that evening; Delta apologized for the delay and emphasized safety as their top priority.

ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta was forced to return to Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday after experiencing a mechanical issue mid-flight, according to Action News JAX

What we know:

Delta Flight 1329, a Boeing 757, had departed Jacksonville and was en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the flight crew noticed a possible issue with the aircraft’s flaps. As a precaution, the crew followed standard procedures and safely returned to Jacksonville.

The plane landed without incident and proceeded to an arrival gate. Emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, were seen responding as a precaution.

There were 176 passengers on board. According to FlightAware, the passengers arrived in Atlanta at 9:14 p.m.  

What they're saying:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people — that’s why the flight crew followed their training and procedures to return to Jacksonville when a potential mechanical issue was observed," Delta said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from Action News JAX in Jacksonville, Florida (linked above). 

AtlantaNewsDelta