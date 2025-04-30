Atlanta-bound Delta flight forced to return to Florida because of flap problem

article

The Brief A Delta flight from Jacksonville to Atlanta returned to Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday after the crew detected a potential issue with the aircraft’s flaps. The Boeing 757 landed safely with 176 passengers on board and proceeded to the gate without incident. Passengers were rebooked on another aircraft later that evening; Delta apologized for the delay and emphasized safety as their top priority.



A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta was forced to return to Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday after experiencing a mechanical issue mid-flight, according to Action News JAX.

What we know:

Delta Flight 1329, a Boeing 757, had departed Jacksonville and was en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the flight crew noticed a possible issue with the aircraft’s flaps. As a precaution, the crew followed standard procedures and safely returned to Jacksonville.

The plane landed without incident and proceeded to an arrival gate. Emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, were seen responding as a precaution.

There were 176 passengers on board. According to FlightAware, the passengers arrived in Atlanta at 9:14 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people — that’s why the flight crew followed their training and procedures to return to Jacksonville when a potential mechanical issue was observed," Delta said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."