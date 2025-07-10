Dean Livingston: From prom night to MLB Draft spotlight

The Brief Dean Livingston, a standout two-way player, is attracting MLB Draft interest due to his impressive pitching skills, with a fastball reaching the upper 90s. Livingston faces a major decision between pursuing a professional baseball career or committing to play college ball at the University of Georgia. Despite uncertainty about the draft, Livingston's resilience and hard work have become key talking points with scouts, highlighting his readiness for the challenges of professional baseball.



A few months ago, Dean Livingston was getting ready for senior prom. This weekend, the Hebron Christian two-way standout could hear his name called in the MLB Draft — or he may choose to take the mound in Athens as a Georgia Bulldog.

What we know:

Livingston, the Class 2A Region 8 Two-Way Player of the Year, posted a breakout senior season with 36 hits and 10 home runs, ranking third statewide. But while his bat has power, it’s his pitching that has scouts watching closely. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-hander can touch the upper 90s on the radar gun, earning him Gwinnett County Pitcher of the Year honors and serious interest at the next level.

The draft decision looms large, and Livingston hasn’t set firm expectations about when or where he’ll be taken. He’s considering a draft watch party with friends and family but admits he has "no clue" when his name might be called.

That uncertainty is part of the balancing act many high school prospects face: sign a pro contract or pursue college ball. For Livingston, the choice is between minor league development and a commitment to the University of Georgia — and he doesn’t have a hard line drawn.

What they're saying:

He’s heard the advice to walk into the draft process with a number in mind, but that logic doesn’t sit well with him. "If my number was, say, 11 million, and I get one million — I’m not going to say no just because of that," he said. "I think it’s going to be a decision I make in the moment."

It’s the kind of decision he never imagined having to make. Just last year, Livingston wasn’t in Hebron Christian’s starting rotation. After struggling early in his high school career, he found himself on the bench — and used it as fuel.

"I wasn’t mad. I wasn’t performing, and it was understandable," he said. "But it made me work a lot harder. I’m glad it wasn’t just handed to me. That experience is going to help me going into pro ball — nothing happens instantly. You have to work through it."

That resilience is now a talking point in conversations with scouts and team officials. Livingston knows what’s ahead: long bus rides, tough competition, and the grind of chasing a big-league dream.

He doesn’t have a favorite team and never grew up idolizing a specific franchise. Baseball has always been something he loved to play more than watch. But that’s about to change — fast.

"It kind of feels like just yesterday I was playing with my brother in the front yard," he said. "Now I’m about to head to different states, meet different teams, and start a real job. It’s pretty crazy."

What's next:

Whichever path Livingston chooses, he’s carrying more than just a fastball — he’s bringing maturity, gratitude, and a work ethic that’s just getting started.