Ellenwood man faces charges in counterfeit cash scheme, investigators say

The Brief Tristan Roberts attempted to use $700 in counterfeit $20 bills at an Academy Sports store, flagged as fake by a clerk. Roberts successfully used counterfeit bills earlier at a Lowe's store in Newnan before being apprehended. After being booked into jail, Roberts tried to flush fake money down a toilet, clogging the plumbing, leading to charges of forgery and destruction of property.



A 25-year-old Ellenwood man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he attempted to use counterfeit money at several stores and then tried to flush more fake bills down a jail toilet, clogging the plumbing.

What we know:

Tristan Roberts was taken into custody in Carroll County after Coweta County deputies say he attempted to use $700 in counterfeit $20 bills at an Academy Sports store in Newnan. A store clerk flagged the bills as fake and contacted 911, but Roberts and his brother, Kevin Pollard, allegedly left the scene before deputies arrived.

The pair were later stopped by Carroll County deputies, and Roberts was turned over to Coweta County authorities. Investigators say Roberts had successfully used counterfeit bills earlier that day at a Lowe’s in Newnan.

After being booked into the Coweta County jail, Roberts allegedly attempted to flush more fake money down a holding cell toilet. The attempt clogged the plumbing, and when staff cleared the blockage, they found additional counterfeit bills in the drain.

What's next:

Roberts is now charged with felony first-degree forgery and destruction of property.