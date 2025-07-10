Griffin man arrested in failed bank heist: Thwarted by crime-fighting tech

The Brief William Flannagan was arrested for attempting to rob a Regions Bank in Griffin after passing a threatening note to a teller and fleeing without cash. Police identified and located Flannagan using surveillance footage and license plate reader data, leading to his arrest on July 10. Flannagan faces charges of attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault, and is wanted on an unrelated warrant in Thomaston.



A Griffin man has been arrested in connection with an attempted bank robbery after police say he passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing empty-handed.

What we know:

According to a news release from the Griffin Police Department, officers responded to the Regions Bank on Taylor Street on July 9 after a report of an attempted robbery. The suspect reportedly handed a note to a teller demanding money, then left the scene without obtaining any cash.

Investigators launched a search using area surveillance footage and Flock Safety license plate reader data. Police were able to identify and locate the suspect vehicle by the next day.

On July 10, patrol and criminal investigations division officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect, identified as William Flannagan. He was taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

Flannagan is charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and is also wanted on an unrelated warrant out of Thomaston, Georgia.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator T. Carnegie at tcarnegie@cityofgriffin.com or by phone at 770-229-6452.