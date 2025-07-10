HBCU Swingman Classic: A showcase of talent at MLB All-Star Week

The Brief Fifty players from 17 historically Black colleges and universities will compete in the HBCU Swingman Classic, offering them exposure to Major League scouts and executives. MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and former Atlanta Braves All-Stars Brian Jordan and David Justice are involved, emphasizing the importance of visibility for HBCU players. The event provides networking opportunities with MLB officials, highlighting both on-field performance and career prospects beyond playing.



The first pitch of MLB All-Star Week festivities came not at Truist Park but across town at Georgia Tech, where players gathered on Thursday for practice ahead of the HBCU Swingman Classic.

What we know:

Fifty players from 17 historically Black colleges and universities are set to compete in the showcase event Thursday night, which will be the first official game at Truist Park during All-Star Week.

Among the standout participants are several players with metro Atlanta ties: Cameron Douglas (Morehouse), Joseph Eichelberger (Jackson State), a Woodstock High School graduate, and KJ White (Southern University), a shortstop from Westlake High School. The lineup also includes Elijah Pinckney, a Maryland native who plays at Morehouse.

The event gives players from smaller programs a rare opportunity to be seen by Major League scouts and front office executives.

What they're saying:

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was on hand, along with former Atlanta Braves All-Stars Brian Jordan and David Justice, who are serving as managers for the game.

"I think it’s a really big deal just for like Black baseball players that are really seen," one player said. "They’re kind of ready and like underseen. I think this is huge for them just to display their talents."

"Seeing Black excellence on the field, you know, representing it on and also off the field is a pleasure," said another. "But, you know, always being on the field is really cool too when my passion is on the field."

Griffey and others emphasized the importance of expanding exposure for HBCU players, many of whom don’t have access to advanced equipment or facilities.

"Not everybody can go to a Power 5 conference. Not everybody’s family can afford, you know, 40, 50, $60,000 a year," a coach or organizer said. "You have to go play to be seen, and that’s what we’re trying to do — get these kids who want to play and want to be big league ballplayers a chance, an opportunity to be seen."

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. watches batting practice for the HBCU Swingman Classic on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta on July 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

Why you should care:

Beyond on-field performance, players also networked with MLB officials to explore opportunities off the diamond.

Big picture view:

The Swingman Classic is part of a weeklong celebration surrounding the MLB All-Star Game, with fan events set to begin Saturday at All-Star Village near Truist Park.