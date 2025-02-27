Delta flight bound for Atlanta from Charlotte forced to return to airport
ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to return to Charlotte, North Carolina, shortly after takeoff Wednesday due to a mechanical issue, the airline confirmed.
What we know:
According to FOX News, the plane landed safely, and none of the passengers or five crew members were injured. Passengers were rebooked on other flights to Atlanta.
The backstory:
This incident is the latest in a series of issues involving Delta flights in recent weeks.
On Feb. 17, a Delta flight operated by Endeavor Air crash-landed in Toronto and flipped over upon landing.
On Feb. 22, a Delta flight departing Los Angeles was forced to return to the airport due to reports of smoke in the galley.
On Feb. 24, a Delta flight leaving Atlanta had to turn back after smoke or haze was detected in the passenger cabin.
What's next:
Delta has not provided further details on the cause of the latest mechanical issue.