Missing North Carolina man with dementia safely located in Georgia after traffic stop

A North Carolina man reported missing and endangered was safely located by Acworth police officers late Monday night following a traffic stop.

What we know:

According to the Acworth Police Department, officers were on patrol near the intersection of Main Street and Church Street shortly before midnight on June 16 when they noticed a black Toyota Highlander with a flat front tire. The vehicle had North Carolina plates.

A traffic stop was initiated to conduct a welfare check on the driver, who was identified as 67-year-old John Gullett Jr. of Asheboro, North Carolina. During the stop, officers observed that Gullett showed signs of confusion and possible medical distress. He was reportedly unaware of the flat tire and gave conflicting information about his location and destination.

A records check confirmed that Gullett had been reported missing on June 14 by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. He had been classified as endangered due to a diagnosis of dementia.

Metro EMS responded to the scene to evaluate Gullett. Officers were able to reassure him and convince him to be transported to Kennestone Hospital for further medical assessment. His family and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were promptly notified of his safe recovery and treatment.

What they're saying:

The department commended the efforts of Officer LeFave and Officer Hatcher for their attentiveness and compassionate response.