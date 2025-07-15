Veteran Bartow County Sheriff's Office Lt. Andrea Crutchfield dies at 47

article

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Lt. Andrea Marie Crutchfield, a 22-year veteran of the department who passed away peacefully at her home in White on July 12. She was 47, according to Sheriff Clark Millsap.

What we know:

Crutchfield began her career with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 as a correctional officer and rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant in 2020. Colleagues remember her for her professionalism, dedication, and the pride she took in serving others.

Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Crutchfield was raised with strong Christian values and enjoyed an active childhood filled with bike riding, games, and time with friends. She maintained a close connection to her Michigan roots through annual family visits and developed a passion for motorcycle riding.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Jeremy Crutchfield; her sister, Natalie Hanes; sons Taylor Schuman and Timothy Schuman (Olivia); stepdaughter Lexie Crutchfield; grandson Lucky Schuman; and several nephews and a niece.

What they're saying:

Family and friends remember Andrea as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who treasured "Saturday Fun Days," trips to amusement parks, Disney adventures, and her beloved dogs. Some of her proudest moments, they say, were the births of her sons and her grandson.

What we don't know:

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.