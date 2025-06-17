Tyler Perry hit with $260M lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment, retaliation

article

The Brief Derek Dixon has filed a $260 million lawsuit against Tyler Perry, alleging sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation, claiming Perry used his influence to exploit him while promising career advancement. The lawsuit details incidents of inappropriate behavior, including groping and sexual assault, and claims Dixon faced professional retaliation when he resisted Perry's advances. Dixon seeks damages, attorneys' fees, injunctive relief, and punitive damages, citing multiple causes of action under California law, including sexual battery and workplace gender violence.



Tyler Perry faces a $260 million lawsuit alleging years of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation by actor Derek Dixon, who was part of the BET series "The Oval."

The civil complaint, filed June 13 in Los Angeles Superior Court, names Perry, his production companies TPS Production Services and And Action LLC, and 50 unnamed defendants. Dixon accuses the media mogul of using his industry influence to coerce and sexually exploit him while dangling promises of career advancement in return for compliance.

What they're saying:

"This case arises from a sustained pattern of workplace sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation," the lawsuit states, describing Perry as leveraging his power to create a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" with Dixon.

Dixon says Perry first approached him in 2019 while Dixon was working at a private event at Perry’s studio in Atlanta. According to the suit, Perry offered him an acting opportunity and later cast him in a recurring role on "The Oval." Over time, Perry allegedly escalated his behavior with inappropriate text messages, groping, and multiple incidents of sexual assault, including one where Dixon says he was pinned against a wall and assaulted in Perry’s trailer.

The suit claims Perry offered professional opportunities — including producing Dixon’s pilot project "Losing It" — as part of a quid pro quo arrangement. When Dixon resisted sexual advances, his character was written off the show or threatened with removal, according to the complaint.

Following a formal complaint filed through Dixon’s attorney, he alleges that Perry’s team suggested he take a medical leave but later terminated him without pay. Dixon ultimately left the show, forfeiting what he says would have been $400,000 in income.

The suit includes ten causes of action, including sexual battery, sexual harassment, workplace gender violence, and retaliation under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act. It also invokes California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows revival of claims previously time-barred.

The other side:

Perry’s attorney, Matthew Boyd, told TMZ:

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."

What's next:

In addition to damages, Dixon seeks attorneys’ fees, injunctive relief, and punitive damages for what the suit describes as "intentional, malicious, and despicable" conduct by Perry and his companies.

SEE ALSO: