Tyler Perry's former Chattahoochee Hills mansion up for sale

A metro Atlanta home that media mogul Tyler Perry once owned and made famous in his first film is back on the market.

The sprawling Chattahoochee Hills mansion has been featured in TV and film productions, including Perry's 2005 movie, "Diary of a Mad Black Woman."

Perry built the home on Cedar Grove Road in 2003. The estate, which spans 11 acres, features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, an infinity pool, a gym, a tennis court, and a state-of-the-art theater.

The mansion was sold at auction to a private owner in 2023.

In addition to the home, the new owners are also selling a 1973 Rolls Royce and a 1975 Ferrari.

"This property is a rare opportunity for anyone looking to own a piece of Atlanta’s rich entertainment history," said Hubert Tate, the property’s lead listing advisor with Keller Williams Realty Buckhead. "The estate’s grandeur, combined with its tranquil surroundings, offers the perfect retreat for those seeking privacy and exclusivity, yet remaining close to major film studios and cultural destinations like Serenbe."

The home has been listed for $3.9 million.

