Boat docks damaged during incidents in Hart, Dawson counties

The Brief A Hall County dock fire damaged a boat, jet ski, and dock; officials say a charging boat battery likely caused the blaze. Dawson County's Thompson Creek Park dock was badly damaged in a boating accident, though no injuries were reported. Officials urge caution when charging batteries near flammable materials and say dock repairs are underway.



Two separate incidents caused damage to North Georgia boat docks over the weekend, but fortunately no injuries were reported, according to public safety officials.

What we know:

In Hart County, firefighters responded to a structure fire involving a private boat dock shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The blaze damaged the dock, a boat, and a jet ski, according to the Hart County Fire Department.

The homeowner told officials a boat battery was charging at the time of the fire. Crews were able to contain the flames before they spread further.

Authorities used the incident to issue a safety reminder: "Never leave battery charging equipment unattended," the department said in a statement. "Fires like this can happen quickly and without warning. Always keep a close eye on anything charging, especially near flammable materials."

Elsewhere in Dawson County, a boating accident at Thompson Creek Park left a courtesy dock heavily damaged, according to Dawson County Parks & Recreation. Officials said no one was hurt.

Courtesy of Dawson County Parks & Recreation

What's next:

"We will work diligently to repair the dock as soon as possible," the department said in a public notice. The park remains open, but officials did not give a timeline for dock repairs.