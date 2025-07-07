Expand / Collapse search

Boat docks damaged during incidents in Hart, Dawson counties

July 7, 2025
    • A Hall County dock fire damaged a boat, jet ski, and dock; officials say a charging boat battery likely caused the blaze.
    • Dawson County's Thompson Creek Park dock was badly damaged in a boating accident, though no injuries were reported.
    • Officials urge caution when charging batteries near flammable materials and say dock repairs are underway.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Two separate incidents caused damage to North Georgia boat docks over the weekend, but fortunately no injuries were reported, according to public safety officials.

What we know:

In Hart County, firefighters responded to a structure fire involving a private boat dock shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The blaze damaged the dock, a boat, and a jet ski, according to the Hart County Fire Department.

The homeowner told officials a boat battery was charging at the time of the fire. Crews were able to contain the flames before they spread further.

Authorities used the incident to issue a safety reminder: "Never leave battery charging equipment unattended," the department said in a statement. "Fires like this can happen quickly and without warning. Always keep a close eye on anything charging, especially near flammable materials."

Elsewhere in Dawson County, a boating accident at Thompson Creek Park left a courtesy dock heavily damaged, according to Dawson County Parks & Recreation. Officials said no one was hurt.

What's next:

"We will work diligently to repair the dock as soon as possible," the department said in a public notice. The park remains open, but officials did not give a timeline for dock repairs. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Hall County Fire Department and Dawson County Parks & Recreation. 

