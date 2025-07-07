Man shot during unauthorized pool party at LaGrange apartment complex

The Brief Jamarious Brooks was shot during an unauthorized pool party at Cameron Crossing Apartments in LaGrange on July 5. Police say the crowd was trespassing on the property; no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact LaGrange Police or submit an anonymous tip via Tip411.



LaGrange police are investigating a shooting that took place during an unauthorized pool party at the Cameron Crossing Apartments on Saturday night, leaving one man hospitalized.

What we know:

Officers responded to 1600 Meadow Terrace around 9:46 p.m. on July 5 and found a large crowd gathered near the apartment complex’s pool. When they arrived, they discovered Jamarious Brooks suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate medical aid before Brooks was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital.

Investigators later determined that the party had not been approved by property management and that the crowd was trespassing.

What we don't know:

His current condition has not been released.

What's next:

The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has taken over the case. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Horseman at 706-883-2620. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Tip411 by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411, using the mobile app, or through the online portal.