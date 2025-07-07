Big Boi, Mariah The Scientist and more to headline MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

article

The Brief Some big names in Atlanta entertainment are hitting the field this weekend for the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Big Boi, Kandi Burruss, Mariah The Scientist, Quavo R&B icon Ronnie DeVoe, and Latin superstar Prince Royce are among the music superstars that will take part in the event. The event benefits the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.



The countdown to the 95th Major League Baseball All-Star game is on, and excitement is high as the Atlanta Braves get ready to host it next week.

One of the first events will be the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, and some big names in Atlanta entertainment will be taking the field to show off their skills.

What we know:

Jermaine Dupris and former Braves All-Star catcher Javy Lopez will serve as managers for Saturday's game.

Rapper and Atlanta native Big Boi, Kandi Burruss, Mariah The Scientist, R&B icon Ronnie DeVoe, and Latin superstar Prince Royce will compete in the special event, which benefits the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Outside of music, participants include Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Atlanta comedian and actor Funny Marco, actress Storm Reed, comedian Druski, and Olympic superstars Jennie Finch, Jordan Chiles, and Natasha Watley.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan, sportscaster Maria Taylor, Jomboy Media sports commentator Jake Storiale, FEar of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, and 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia will also take the field.

What you can do:

The 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by GEICO will be streamed on the MLB social media channels, MLB.TV and MLB.com at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The MLB Network is scheduled to air the game on Monday, July 14 at 1 p.m.