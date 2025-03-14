Tyler Perry Studios' 'Dreamers' internship program returns for 2025

article

The Brief The 2025 Tyler Perry Studios Dreamers Internship Program is set to launch on Friday. The paid internship program will give college students the chance to learn the ins and outs of the entertainment business with seven weeks at the media mogul's studio. The deadline to apply is April 11 and the internship would begin in June.



Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is bringing back his studio's internship program for college students who are looking to get into the entertainment industry.

The Dreamers Internship Program will give participants the paid opportunity to work at Tyler Perry Studios in East Point while earning college credit.

What we know:

According to the studio's Instagram post, participants will rotate between roles in production, studio operations, accounting, wardrobe, and more.

The program will begin in June and last seven weeks.

Intern candidates must be a college student who has completed their sophomore year or be enrolled in a TV/film training program. They must also be local to the metro Atlanta area, be a U.S. citizen or have a valid work permit, and be able to work 40 hours a week.

Those selected will be paid $18 an hour.

What you can do:

The applications will go live on Friday.

April 11 is the deadline for interested applicants.

You can learn more and apply at the Tyler Perry Studio's Dreamers' website.