Ossoff to speak about corporate landlords buying up Georgia homes

The Brief Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is hosting an oversight session in Atlanta to discuss the alleged mistreatment of Georgia renters by out-of-state corporate landlords. The senator says that nearly 30% of the state's single-family rental homes are owned by one of four major companies. He's asking Georgians who have been affected by this rise in corporate property purchases to tell his office their stories through his website.



Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff says that he's planning to expose the "mistreatment of Georgians" by out-of-state corporate landlords on Monday.

The senator is hosting an oversight session in Atlanta with Georgia renters to discuss the issue.

By the numbers:

The session comes weeks after Ossoff announced that he would be launching an inquiry into multiple out-of-state corporations that have bought up thousands of single-family homes and driven up prices.

According to a report by the Government Accountability Office in 2024, large companies owned one in every four single-family renter homes in the metro Atlanta area. Officials say that makes the area the most impacted region in the country. The latest data released last week by a Georgia State University researcher showed that the number had increased to 30%.

In Henry County, Ossoff says that nearly 70% of all single-family rental properties. Paulding County's number is reportedly even higher at 78%.

Ossoff and Georgia State University professor Dr. Taylor Shelton said that it could mean higher home prices for Georgia families.

What they're saying:

"There is a housing crisis, not just in metro Atlanta, but across the state of Georgia, and more and more Georgians are unable to afford a home," Ossoff said in a statement. "More and more Georgians who are renting instead of buying are facing mistreatment or abusive practices by corporate landlords."

"I think we can all agree that we face a housing crisis that a young family with a new child who wants to purchase their first home now can't afford it, and that those who are renting face higher and higher rents and more and more mistreatment from these large, out-of-state corporate landlords. I launched this investigation in order to bring transparency and accountability and to lower home prices for my constituents in Georgia," he said.

Dig deeper:

Ossoff has requested information from four companies - Invitation Homes, Main Street Renewal, Tricon Residential, and Progress Residential - on their home purchases across Georgia.

He has asked the companies to provide the information no later than July 1.

The senator is asking any Georgians who believe they've been mistreated by large corporate landlords or who have been unable to afford homes to share their stories on his website.