1 dead in shooting on Walton County road, multiple arrests made

article

Deputies have multiple people in custody after a deadly shooting overnight in Walton County.

Officials say the shots rang out around midnight near an undeveloped part of Garrett Road.

What we know:

According to investigators, deputies encountered multiple people while they were responding to reports of the shooting. Another person was found on Maddox Lane nearby.

Authorities have confirmed that one person has died in connection with the investigation. Multiple people have been arrested.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared the names of the victim or those in custody.

It is not clear what led up to the deadly shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Walton County Sheriff's Office.