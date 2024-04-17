Tyler Perry extends agreement with BET, BET+

article

Tyler Perry has solidified his position in the entertainment industry by extending his agreement with BET and BET+ for additional seasons of his nine shows. Perry, the media mogul renowned for his studios located in southwest Atlanta, will continue to provide content for the networks.

Among the renewed series is the 8th season of "Sistas," which holds the top spot as the most-watched show among black viewers aged 18 to 49. Additionally, "Tyler Perry's The Oval" will return for its 11th season, while "Assisted Living" and "House of Payne" have been renewed for their 5th seasons.

In addition to these renewals, BET has greenlit more seasons for other Perry-produced shows, including "Zatima," "Ruthless," "All the Queen's Men," "Bruh," and the upcoming crime drama "Route 187," slated to debut in 2025.

Tyler Perry serves as the writer, executive producer, and director for all of his shows, showcasing his multifaceted talent in the industry.

According to Deadline.com, Perry's collaboration with B-E-T and B-E-T Plus has resulted in the production of over 700 episodes of series since his debut with the networks in 2019.