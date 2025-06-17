Atlanta condo owner worried about losing home to Airbnb investors

The Brief A resident asked Atlanta City Council again to help several Landmark Condominium owners who fear they are being forced out of their home. Nicky Buggs said drugs, prostitution and wild parties fill the downtown tower. She also said Airbnb investors have taken over the board and are charging exorbitant HOA fees. The Landmark Condominium Homeowners Association said it promotes a safe, welcoming, and well-managed community.



A downtown Atlanta condominium owner told the Atlanta City Council she fears for her life and believes she will soon lose her home as Airbnb investors force her and other senior residents out of their homes.

At least one Atlanta Council Member appeared to agree with the condo owners of the Landmark in Downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

The Landmark was built in 1963.

The 21-story building has been a premier place to live for so many years, but some residents say the building has taken a dramatic nose dive of late.

What they're saying:

"If I showed up with a gun and shot up the place I would have your attention," said Landmark Condominium owner Nicky Buggs, speaking to the Atlanta City Council Monday. Buggs was clearly frustrated with the deteriorating conditions she says exist at the place she has called home for 17 years.

She and other condo owners said Airbnb and other short-term rental investors are taking over the downtown high-rise and are allegedly allowing drugs, prostitution and wild parties that have run the building down and forced many owners out with exorbitant homeowner association fees.

"We have predatory property investors who have taken over our building in its entirety," the longtime resident complained.

Buggs played audio from a rowdy party she recorded just the night before. "That was 11:30 p.m. [Sunday] night. The police eventually showed up at 3:30. It was louder and more cantankerous than that," Ms. Buggs explained.

In March, a representative from the property addressed the Community Development and Human Resources Community to respond to the allegations.

"We are responsible for making sure the building is safe. We signed all of our residents and visitors in," said Valerie Lamb of Landmark Concierge Services.

But one city council member quickly fired back. "As somebody who has been visiting that location for the last three years and meeting with residence. Please do not do us the dishonor of saying you are looking out for those residents. I have been there regularly and you are not," said District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari.

Buggs said she is losing hope as the HOA cracks down on longtime residents.

"Now they are setting up to file liens for peoples property, and no one is there to help us," Ms. Buggs pleaded.

The board sent FOX 5 a lengthy statement. It reads in part, "These statements are not only inaccurate but also harmful to the community we are all working so hard to support and stabilize. After numerous attempts to resolve matters privately, and in consultation with legal counsel, the board issued a formal cease and desist order to Ms. Buggs. This action reflects the seriousness with which we view the spreading of misinformation."

"It is important to recognize that Ms. Buggs is significantly delinquent in her HOA payments. While financial hardship can affect anyone—and we have launched multiple relief programs to assist

residents in need—she has chosen instead to engage in a pattern of disruption that is creating unnecessary fear and tension within our building," the Landmark Homeowners Association Board of Directors said.

Meanwhile Council member Liliana Bakhtiari says it is time for action.

"The City of Atlanta has the authority to hold negligent property owners accountable, whether they’re long-term residents or short-term guests. It’s time to use it," she said. "These neighbors are living in unacceptable conditions while the City remains confounded by the issue instead of confronting it. We don’t need more excuses, we need action. Turning a blind eye to the suffering of our neighbors is not just a failure of oversight, it’s an abdication of our duty to protect the people we serve."