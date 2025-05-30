Delta flight returns to Atlanta after pressurization issue

The Brief Delta Flight 1457 returned to Atlanta due to a pressurization issue, ensuring passenger safety. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. The cause of the mechanical issue is still under investigation.



A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Tampa returned to Atlanta Friday after the crew reported a mechanical issue during the flight, the airline said.

What we know:

Delta Flight 1457, a Boeing 757 carrying 193 passengers, two pilots, and four flight attendants, turned back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to a pressurization issue, according to a statement from the company.

The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power.

What they're saying:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," a Delta spokesperson said. "That is why the flight crew of Delta flight 1457 followed established procedures and returned to Atlanta after a mechanical issue was observed during flight. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

What we don't know:

The cause remains under investigation.

What's next:

The plane took off shortly after 11 p.m., according to Fligthaware.com and is expected to land after midnight on Saturday.